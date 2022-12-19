© Reuters. Airports targeted as more strikes get underway, Royal Mail, nurses, rail disputes continue

Proactive Investors – More strike action will start this week with airport staff and ambulance workers among those set to walk out in the coming days.

Here is a list of the expected industrial action:

Railways

Rail strikes will continue on Saturday, with action aiming to cripple railways over the Christmas holidays.

The National Union of Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) agreed to further negotiations with rail operators, but a widespread agreement is yet to be reached.

RMT members in Scotland and Wales have now accepted pay offers and halted strikes, while track maintenance workers also agreed a deal.

In response, RMT’s Mick Lynch said: “The Westminster government is the odd one out and needs to create the conditions for RMT to secure a negotiated settlement with Network Rail”

The return of rail workers from last week’s action saw a resurgence in shoppers visiting high streets, with estimates suggesting that spending peaked at £3mln a minute on Sunday as people flocked to shops in a pre-Christmas frenzy.

10,000 ambulance workers are also due to walk on Wednesday this week, with nurses resuming strikes on Tuesday, as both groups continue disputes over pay and conditions.

While care will be provided in the most extreme cases, health secretary Steve Barclay suggested more clarity was needed over which patients would receive treatment.

Walk outs by around 10,000 Royal College of Nursing members last Thursday marked the largest action of its kind in the NHS’ history, leading to around 16,000 appointments and surgeries needing rescheduling.

Airports

Around 1,000 Border Force staff from airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham, will strike from Friday to Boxing day.

While Heathrow suggested travellers should be largely unaffected, contingency plans could see passengers made to wait on arriving flights in order to prevent overcrowding in airports, according to the Times.

As well as this, Border Force requested airlines “suppress demand” prior to the action, with British Airways (LON:) and Virgin Atlantic among those which have halted ticket sales for flights on strike days.

Royal Mail (LON:)

Christmas disruption looks set to continue for those sending gifts and cards, with Royal Mail workers striking on 23 and 24 in one final bout of action during the festive period.

Last week’s strikes saw rival couriers, including DPD and Evri, inundated with demand, so much so that each reported service issues and saw deliveries delayed.

