Airox Technologies files DRHP with Sebi for Rs 750-crore IPO

Medical oxygen player Airox Technologies has filed its draft herring prospectus ( DRHP ) with the capital markets regulator, Sebi , to launch its initial public offering ( IPO ).

According to the DRHP, the company intends to raise Rs 750 crore through its primary offering, which entirely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its promoters and existing shareholders.

Sanjay Bharatkumar Jaiswal and Ashima Sanjay Jaiswal intend to sell shares worth Rs 525 crore and Rs 225 crore, respectively, through the OFS. Both share sellers are the company’s shareholders.

Airox Technologies facilitates the penetration of on-premise PSA oxygen generators in Indian hospitals with nearly 872 installed and operational PSA oxygen generators, as of March 31.

The company, which has been in the market for more than 10 years now, has a market share of up to 31 per cent in the Indian medical oxygen generation market as of fiscal 2022, in terms of total installed operational PSA oxygen generators in India, which includes both government and public sector hospital PSA medical oxygen markets.

Around 75 per cent shares will be allocated to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent. Remaining 10 per cent of allocation will be reserved for retail bidders.



