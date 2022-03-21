Zelenskyy: Ukraine won’t accept Russia’s ultimatums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would not bow to ultimatums from Russia to end the war. “Ukraine cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled,” he told local media. Zeleskyy said Moscow wanted Ukraine to “hand over” Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Kyiv, adding that neither the people of those cities “nor me, as president, can do this.” His remarks came after Russia demanded that Ukrainian forces in the southeastern port city of Mariupol lay down their weapons before dawn on Monday for safe passage out.
Boris Romantschenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust concentration camp survivor, was killed when a Russian bomb struck his apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to a statement released by the Buchenwald and Mittenwald-Dora Memorials Foundation on Monday.
