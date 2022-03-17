World court orders Russia to immediately halt invasion of Ukraine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military action in Ukraine, saying it is profoundly concerned by Moscow’s use of force.
NOTE: Is this for real? World political bureaucratic leaders and organizations are not accepting reality. Putin will ignore this action! It is unbelievable that these rediculous attempts of diplomacy are actually being attempted to resolve this situation. A complete waste of time and money; other people’s money that funds these delusional bureaucrats. Only unrealistic people would think that Putin will hear this and stop his attack and request his troops to return to Russia. The world is witnessing the stupidity, emotional and mental weakness of leaders around the world as they fear Putin. Putin was relying on stupid leaders’ reactions worldwide.
Links: