World Chaos Update – Russia – EU – Ukraine

EU struggles with Russia oil embargo +++ Ukraine wants more heavy weapons.
European leaders are meeting in Brussels today to discuss more sanctions against Russia, including planning to phase out Russian oil imports. But a full ban is looking unlikely after opposition from Hungary, which depends on oil delivered by a Russian pipeline. The two-day European Council meeting attempts to avoid a display of disunity over the bloc’s response to the war in Ukraine. The outcome of this EU leaders’ meeting is being closely observed in Ukraine.
DW is joined by Daniel Bilak. He is a Canadian lawyer living in Ukraine. In the past, he’s worked as the chief investment advisor to the prime minister of Ukraine. Now he is part of Kyiv’s Territorial Defence Forces.
