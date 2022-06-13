Why western weapons aren’t reaching Ukrainian troops

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his troops are fighting fiercely for every single meter of Sieverodonetsk.
Ukraine says Russia has destroyed all but one bridge out of Sievierodonetsk – leaving few options for anyone hoping to escape. Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk are the last main areas in Luhansk province not under Russian control.
Ukrainian fighters say they’re holding out. But without longer-range weapons and even essential ammunition from the West, the tide could be turning in Russia’s favor.
