Why Russian oligarchs are forming private armies?

Reports from Russia suggest Gazprom and other Russian firms are setting up their private armies.
The state oil firm Gazprom has long employed people with military backgrounds to guard its assets worldwide. But industry observers claim an armed unit used by Gazprom is now active on the front line. That appeared to be confirmed by the head of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an interview.
But other Russian oligarchs are reportedly forming paramilitary groups for future deployment. So what are they afraid will happen?
