What’s causing travel chaos across Europe?

Airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to strike action, staff shortages, and weather.
Queues of passengers snaking through some European airports are a familiar sight. As a result, some airlines are advising people to turn up for check-in four to five hours early.
Passenger volumes are at almost pre-pandemic levels, but staffing isn’t.
Airlines and airports are struggling to re-hire people they laid off during the height of the pandemic.
Airports have told airlines to cut the number of seats they’re selling.
What does it mean for the travel industry?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests
- David Learmount, aviation analyst and consulting editor for Flightglobal.
- Susan Seubert, National Geographic Travel photographer.
- Alex Macheras, aviation consultant and author of ‘Aviation Briefing’.
Links: