‘We scramble our fighters…’: IAF Chief on warding off Beijing’s LAC dares

Amid multiple provocative activities by the Chinese Air Force on the Line of Actual Control, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that whenever the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets come too close to the border, the Indian Air Force immediately responds by scrambling its combat aircraft to tackle the situation. In the last week of June, a Chinese aircraft breached the Indian perceived LAC and flew over the friction points for a few minutes. The fighter was detected by the Indian radars, and Indian fighters were launched to ward off or intercept the PLAAF fighter. The statement comes as India-China holds the 16th round of military talks in Chushul. Watch this report to know more.
Links: