US to boost Taiwan trade to counter China ‘aggression’

The US is countering Chinese “aggression” by stepping up trade with Taiwan. Beijing banned some Taiwanese imports and exports and has been carrying out military drills in the seas surrounding the island since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. The White House now says a new trading plan with Taiwan will be drawn up in the coming days. It also says the US plans to reassert its right to use air space and sea lanes between Taiwan and China, where Beijing has stationed its military in recent weeks.
