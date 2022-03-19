The US To Arm Zumwalt-Class Ships With Hypersonic Weapons Amid Tensions With Putin’s Russia & Xi’s China
The US Navy has decided to repurpose the troubled Zumwalt-class destroyers by retrofitting them with hypersonic missiles. Hypersonic missiles will be installed on three US destroyer-class ships this month, according to a report in Asia Times.
With this move, Pentagon aims to increase its capabilities at sea and counter possible Chinese and Russian threats. The Zumwalt-class destroyers would be the first US naval platform to be armed with hypersonic weapons.
