US To Arm Zumwalt-Class Ships With Hypersonic Weapons

The US To Arm Zumwalt-Class Ships With Hypersonic Weapons Amid Tensions With Putin’s Russia & Xi’s China

The US Navy has decided to repurpose the troubled Zumwalt-class destroyers by retrofitting them with hypersonic missiles.  Hypersonic missiles will be installed on three US destroyer-class ships this month, according to a report in Asia Times.

With this move, Pentagon aims to increase its capabilities at sea and counter possible Chinese and Russian threats.  The Zumwalt-class destroyers would be the first US naval platform to be armed with hypersonic weapons.

