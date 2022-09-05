The US Scrambles Jets As Putin Deploys Kalibr-Armed Nuclear Submarine In the Mediterranean Amid Ukraine War
Russia is reportedly building up its naval forces in the Mediterranean Sea amid the ongoing Ukraine war. Russia has reportedly deployed its nuclear-powered submarine in the Mediterranean Sea since August. The Severodvinsk submarine is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles and is located at the entrance of NATO countries off the coast of Italy. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the US sent its patrol aircraft to search the Russian submarine on September 2. The two Boeing P8 jets reportedly focused on a small stretch of sea, flying over it in concentric circles in search of the submarine.
Links: