US: Russia plans to annex more Ukrainian territory

The US says Russia is planning to annex more of Ukraine. White House national security Spokesman John Kirby said Moscow intends to organize sham referendums to formally take possession of Ukrainian territory under its control. Kirby said Russia was targeting the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russian missiles struck a residential area of Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine Tuesday. At least one person died, and several others were wounded. Russian troops are increasingly targeting the city as they try to push further into the Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike in Kramatorsk as well the several others across the country – calling them acts of terror. Meanwhile, Russian forces are keeping up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine. After days of heavy fighting, Ukraine says it has managed to push back Russian troops in parts of Donetsk. They say Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties. Ukrainian leaders say it will be the timely delivery of enough Western weapons and ammunition that will ultimately decide the course of the war.
