US imposes sanctions on North Korea

Biden ‘punishes’ North Korean firms after ‘Monster Missile’ test; Kim Jong Un defiant.
Days after North Korea test-fired its most powerful ballistic missile, which as per experts, can reach the U.S. mainland, including Washington D.C., the U.S. has imposed sanctions on North Korean firms. North Korea’s Ministry of Rocket industry is among the other four entities hit by U.S. sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Pyongyang’s test unlawful. North Korea conducted its biggest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, known as the ‘Monster Missile’ on March 24, raising a global alarm.
