US & Allies May Give Anti-Ship Missiles To Ukraine, Biden Says “Want Putin’s Russia Out Of G20”
Kyiv continues to be rocked by intense fighting a month after Russia began its carnage in Ukraine on February 24. However, the latest reports claim Ukrainian forces have retaken territories to the east of Kyiv, reversing previous Russian gains. In addition, Ukraine claims some Russian units around Sumy and Kharkiv have retreated after losing 50% of personnel.
US President Biden has demanded Russia to be removed from G20. Zelensky thanked the European Council members sanctioning Russia but said, “it was a little late.”
