US – Allies may give anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

US & Allies May Give Anti-Ship Missiles To Ukraine, Biden Says “Want Putin’s Russia Out Of G20”

Kyiv continues to be rocked by intense fighting a month after Russia began its carnage in Ukraine on February 24.  However, the latest reports claim Ukrainian forces have retaken territories to the east of Kyiv, reversing previous Russian gains.  In addition, Ukraine claims some Russian units around Sumy and Kharkiv have retreated after losing 50% of personnel.

US President Biden has demanded Russia to be removed from G20.  Zelensky thanked the European Council members sanctioning Russia but said, “it was a little late.”

Links:

World News
Anti-Ship Missiles, CRUX, EU, Invasion, Kyiv, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, War
3 views
LinkedinPin ItTumblrWhatsApp

You may also like

Why is India so reluctant to criticize Russia?
Why is India so reluctant to criticize Russia?
World News
DW News, India, Invasion, Russia, Ukraine, War
8 views
China fears: Taiwan considers extending army conscription
China fears: Taiwan considers extending army conscription
World News
AL Jazeera News, China, Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine, War
4 views
UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war
UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war
World News
AL Jazeera News, Invasion, Russia, Ukraine, UN, United Nations General Assembly, War
4 views
North Korea confirms ICBM test; warns of ‘long’ US confrontation
North Korea confirms ICBM test; warns of ‘long’ US confrontation
World News
AL Jazeera News, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Kim Jong Un, North Korea
9 views
More shelling in Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv
More shelling in Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv
World News
AL Jazeera News, Invasion, Kharkiv, Russia, Ukraine, War
4 views
Makariv - On the ground in the town Ukraine says recaptured from Russia
Makariv – On the ground in the town Ukraine says recaptured from Russia
World News
France 24, Invasion, Makariv, Russia, Ukraine, War
5 views
Joint statement by US president Biden and EU chief Von der Leyen
Joint statement by US president Biden and EU chief Von der Leyen
World News
Biden, DW News, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Gas Deal, Joint Statement, Russia
2 views
BREAKING NEWS: US President announces new gas deal with EU
BREAKING NEWS: US President announces new gas deal with EU
World News
Biden, EU, Gas Deal, Russia, Russian Gas, sky news
2 views
NATO summit: US president announces new sanctions
NATO summit: US president announces new sanctions
World News
AL Jazeera News, Invasion, NATO, NATO Summit, Putin, Russia, Sanctions, Ukraine, War
4 views
North Korea’s blockbuster movie-style video of banned missile launch
North Korea’s blockbuster movie-style video of banned missile launch
World News
AL Jazeera News, ICBM, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, North Korea
12 views
12338

Page 1 of 38