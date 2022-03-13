Ukrainian military fights Russian forces in village near Kyiv

Footage captured by journalists shows Ukrainian soldiers coordinating an operation on the front lines and battling to push back Russian forces as they inch closer to the capital, Kyiv.
NOTE: The world should expect that it is most likely that Russia will take Ukraine as the US sets on the sidelines fearing World War, therefore, allowing a tyrant to threaten democracy worldwide and killing innocent people die. It appears that the Russian plan revolved around the weakness of world leaders to step up and help protect Ukraine. During the election, Biden said he was the man to face up with Putin because he had been toe-to-toe against Putin. Putin is winning, scaring America with nuclear war. Yes, America is supporting Ukraine with small weapons and money but denied plans in fear that it would be perceived by Putin as an escalation act.
Links: