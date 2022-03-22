Ukrainian intelligence claims Russian elite plan to overthrow Putin

Moscow coup: Ukrainian intelligence claims Russian elite planning to ‘overthrow’ Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon be ousted from the Kremlin according to a bombshell claim from Ukrainian intelligence.
On a Facebook post uploaded on Sunday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said Russia’s elites are considering “removing Putin.”
“Poisoning, sudden illness, accident — Russia’s elite is considering removing Putin,” the post said.
The intel organization claimed a small group of oligarchs who make up Russia’s elites wants to remove Putin in order to “restore economic ties with the west.”
