Ukrainian intelligence claims Russian elite plan to overthrow Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon be ousted from the Kremlin according to a bombshell claim from Ukrainian intelligence.

On a Facebook post uploaded on Sunday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said Russia’s elites are considering “removing Putin.”

“Poisoning, sudden illness, accident — Russia’s elite is considering removing Putin,” the post said.

The intel organization claimed a small group of oligarchs who make up Russia’s elites wants to remove Putin in order to “restore economic ties with the west.”

