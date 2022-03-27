Ukrainian Army captures Russian vehicles and tanks

Ukrainian Army captures hundreds of Russian vehicles and tanks.
Ukrainian Soldiers reportedly captured hundreds of Russian combat vehicles, including T-90 main battle tanks, 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, Lynx, and Typhoon armored vehicles.
What was striking was that the Russian military abandons even their most advanced and combat-ready air defense systems at the sight of Ukrainian drones and aircraft.
Over the past few days, the Ukrainian Army strikes or captured Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems, Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, and missile (SPAAGM) systems, Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems.
Some sources reported that the Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 armed drone also destroyed the Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in southern Ukraine, but there is no evidence for this.
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within this video as we have not independently verified its accuracy.
