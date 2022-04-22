Ukraine’s President rejects Russia’s claims to have captured Mariupol

Ukraine’s President Zelensky rejects Russia’s claims to have captured Mariupol.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia’s claims that the besieged port city of Mariupol has been captured.
The remaining Ukrainian fighters, as well as about a thousand civilians, are still trapped in the steel plant, where they’ve been surrounded by Russian troops.
Ukrainian officials said Russia took 40 villages in the eastern Donbas region on Thursday, but President Zelensky said these and other gains are only temporary.
“They can only delay the inevitable, the time when the invaders will have to leave our territory,” Mr. Zelensky said.
Links: