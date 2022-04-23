Ukraine warns that Russia aims to expand war beyond its borders

Ukraine has warned that Russia plans to attack more countries and expand its war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova should be concerned about Russia’s latest military strategy.
Moldova is home to Transnistria, a breakaway pro-Russian region that borders Ukraine. On Friday, the deputy commander of Russia’s central military district said its forces want to expand their control of territory westwards.
President Zelenskyy focused on the commander’s comments in his nightly address.
