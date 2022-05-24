Ukraine War – This war could destabilize Europe

Ukraine War: Klitschko brothers warn ‘this war could destabilize Europe’
Political and business leaders from across the globe have been meeting in Davos to discuss the economy this week.
Sky’s Paul Kelso spoke to the Mayor of Kyiv, Vladimir Klitschko, and his brother, who asked for an international, unified response to Russia’s actions.
They also warned that the conflict in Ukraine could destabilize all of Europe.
NOTE: Our opinion is that this war could and has destabilized the world. The world leaders are weak and blind. Putin has beaten them. He has scared them. They hide behind their political seats and spend civilians’ tax money to present an illusion that they are winning by being strategic.
