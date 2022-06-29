Ukraine war set to dominate NATO summit

Leaders of NATO countries are sitting down in Madrid for the second day of a summit that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said will be “historic and transformative” as the alliance revamps its strategy in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said Russia’s war is presenting the most “serious security crisis” in decades and the “biggest challenge” NATO has faced in its history.
The military alliance is expected to unveil a new strategic concept at this summit on Wednesday, which Stoltenberg said will “state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security.”
Links: