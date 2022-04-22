Ukraine war ‘a horror story of violations against civilians’

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been described as a “horror story of violations against civilians in which respect for international law has been tossed aside” by the UN human rights office.
The UN monitoring mission in Ukraine has documented the unlawful killings of 50 civilians in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.
It said such killings amount to war crimes.
The statement comes as Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of burying the bodies of hundreds of civilians in mass graves outside the besieged city of Mariupol.
The BBC’s Anna Foster reports from Kyiv.
Links: