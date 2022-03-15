Ukraine says at least two dead in Russian strike in Kyiv

Strikes on residential areas in Ukraine’s Kyiv killed at least two people early on Tuesday, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the capital. The city’s mayor has announced a 36-hour curfew.
NOTE: How can Washington sit on the sidelines watching this? America has lost its way. Now we are just spending more money that we don’t have to justify our absence and waiving humanitarian responsibilities. What happened to America? The US is swimming in its own sea of political BS while innocent people die.
Links: