Ukraine recaptures more territory in east and south

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the military had reclaimed more than 6000 square kilometers of territory from Russia by Monday – almost doubling their reported gains in a day. Ukrainian forces are reportedly in control of almost all of the Kharkiv region, reaching the northeast border with Russia. They’ve also claimed to have made advances in the southern Kherson region. As Ukrainian forces drive deeper, Russia’s losses litter the landscape, and the scale of the counter-offensive becomes clear. The frontline has shifted further away, but Kharkiv is still in Russia’s sights. Airstrikes hit the city on Monday, sparking fires, killing at least one person, and cutting power and public services. Retaliation for Russia’s battlefield losses says, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Links: