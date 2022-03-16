Ukraine peace talks: Can Russia be trusted?

With Russia-Ukraine peace talks intensifying, one of Germany’s top diplomats, Christoph Heusgen explains why Russian President Vladimir Putin might sign up to a peace deal with Ukraine that he has no intention of honoring. A former top advisor to Angela Merkel and now Chair of the Munich Security Conference, Heusgen sets out what he sees as Putin’s true goals, considers whether Putin can survive continued setbacks, and how the world should respond if China gives Russia it’s full backing.
NOTE: Ridiculous Question; can Russia be trusted. The world should never trust Russia. Putin has no intentions of creating peace.
