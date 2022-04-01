Ukraine Forces Capture Putin’s Air Defense Systems

After Krasukha-4, Now Ukraine Forces Capture Barnaul-T, One Of Putin’s Latest Air Defence Systems

Ukrainian forces continue to capture Russia’s most sophisticated ground combat hardware.  Recent social media pictures show a Russian radar-equipped air defense command post vehicle under Ukrainian possession.  The radar unit is part of a larger system known as the Barnaul-T air defense system.  Reports say the Ukrainian troops found the radar unit relatively intact.  The captured unit is intended to serve as a sensor, command, control, and communications node all rolled into one.  Experts say it could become an intelligence goldmine for Ukrainian and foreign governments.

