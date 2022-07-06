UK ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from government

The UK chancellor and health secretary have resigned from the government, saying they no longer have confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Rishi Sunak said the public expected government to be conducted “properly, competently and seriously,” while Sajid Javid said the government was not “acting in the national interest.”
Meanwhile, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has been picked as chancellor, and Steve Barclay, Johnson’s chief of staff, has now become health secretary.
The two resignations came minutes after the PM apologized for appointing MP Chris Pincher to a government role after being told about a misconduct complaint against the MP.
Mr. Pincher has denied allegations of sexual misconduct.
