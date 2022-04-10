UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and wife under pressure over taxes

Why are UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife under pressure over their taxes?
An inquiry is underway into how details of UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax affairs were leaked to the media.
As a “non-dom” UK resident, Akshata Murty has not been required by law to pay UK taxes on her overseas income. However, on Friday, Ms. Murty announced she will now pay UK taxes on the overseas income she earns.
She owns £700m in shares of the Indian IT giant Infosys – founded by her father – for which she received £11.6m in dividend income last year.
The BBC’s Business Editor Simon Jack summarises this week’s revelations
