Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order amid deepening crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked a state of emergency after dozens of MPs walked out of the ruling coalition, which has been struggling to quell protests over the economic downturn.
In another setback for the administration on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund for a loan program.
Rajapaksa dissolved his Cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the ruling family’s handling of the debt-heavy economy that has led to shortages of food, medicine, and fuel and prolonged power cuts.
Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo, Sri Lanka.
