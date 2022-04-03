Sri Lanka – 600 arrested – social media ban

Clashes in Sri Lanka as opposition defies curfew; 600 arrested, social media ban.
Armed troops in Sri Lanka blocked an opposition march that defied a weekend curfew. Over 600 were arrested in the Western Province for violating a 36-hour nationwide curfew. The opposition, led by Sajith Premadasa, had marched towards Colombo’s Independence Square. The crowd stood off with security forces for nearly 2 hours before dispersing. The march was organized to protest the island nation’s worsening economic crisis. Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the main opposition alliance, said it was time for the government to resign.
