Shanghai Lockdown: Effect on the world economy

Shanghai lockdown: What could China’s zero Covid policy mean for the world economy?
China is ramping up its zero Covid policy as 23 cities, and 200 million people are under full or partial lockdown in China.
Shanghai, the country’s leading financial hub, went into lockdown on the 28th of March, and public services are in chaos.
What are the barriers to China getting out of this?
And what impact will this have on not only China but the world economy?
Newsnight’s Economics Editor Ben Chu reports.
Links: