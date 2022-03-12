Scholz – Macron joint call with Putin

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron in a joint call with Russia’s Putin
In its third week, Russia’s war on Ukraine has seen more fighting, more suffering, and more attempts to find a diplomatic way out of the violence. Authorities in Ukraine say rocket attacks have destroyed an airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region. President Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of KIDNAPPING the mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol. Officials released this footage, which they say shows him being abducted. His whereabouts remain unknown. Meanwhile, Russian forces appear to be closing in on the Ukrainian capital. Shelling has already reached the outskirts of Kyiv.
