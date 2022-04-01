Some Russian troops ‘suffering acute radiation sickness’ after capturing of Chernobyl reactor
Sky News host Chris Smith says the capture of the Chernobyl reactor in Ukraine has “backfired terribly” on those Russian troops “assigned to the district,” according to a report by The Times.
“Soldiers are pulling out of the area after suffering acute radiation sickness from stupidly digging trenches in contaminated soil,” he said.
“A significant trench network was fortified in what’s known as the Red Forest, a highly toxic area adjacent to the reactor.
“Seven full busloads of Russian soldiers reportedly arrived at a radiation hospital in Belarus this week, after weeks working in the contaminated forest without any anti-radiation equipment.”
