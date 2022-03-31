Russian Tanks Designed to Survive Nuclear Blast

Amid Ukraine War, Putin’s Russia Revives Soviet-Era Monster Tank Designed To Survive Nuclear Blast
Russia seems to have put a Soviet-era experimental tank back in working order. A prototype of Object 279 tank has been restored at the Kubinka Tank Museum near Moscow. This special-purpose tank was intended to fight on cross-country terrain, acting as a heavy breakthrough tank. The tank was designed with a belief that it may be used in World War III which would be nuclear. Some military experts believe that Russia is looking at the possibility of using these tanks in Ukraine.
