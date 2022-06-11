Russian navy conducting Baltic Sea drills with 60 warships amid tensions

Russian Navy conducts military drills in the Baltic Sea with 60 warships, boats, supply vessels, 45 aircraft, and approximately 10,000 soldiers.
Dozens of Russian ships on Thursday took part in military exercises in the strategic Baltic Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said that ships of its Baltic fleet will “perform training tasks for the defense of sea lanes and fleet bases.” About 60 surface warships, boats and supply vessels, about 45 aircraft and helicopters, and some 10,000 soldiers are involved in the exercises, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
SOURCE: China Global Television Network
