Russian Mercenaries in Kyiv to Kill Zelenskyy

Intel reports: Wagner mercenaries in Kyiv with orders to kill Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russia has deployed its special assassination group to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as reported by WION News.
NOTE: This is amazing and unbelievable news as the world sets on the sidelines watching war crimes occur on televised TV. Putin is holding the world hostage and world leaders and is afraid to act responsibly because of their fears of nuclear war. The world is at the mercy of weak leaders and a tyrant with nuclear weapons.
Links: