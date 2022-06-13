‘Putin’s terror’: Russian Kalibr Cruise missiles pound U.S. arms depot in Ukraine’s Ternopil.
Just a week after warning the West against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine to help it defend Russia, Vladimir Putin has found his ‘new target’ in the war-torn nation. The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing its Black Sea Frigate firing four Kalibr Cruise missiles and destroying the U.S. and European arms depot in Ukraine’s Ternopil region. Ukraine has claimed that the strike injured 22 people, including a 12-year-old. However, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at his Russian counterpart claiming that Russia’s aim with a ‘senseless missile strike’ was only to spread ‘terror.’ Zelensky also appealed to the West yet again and made a case on why Ukraine should be provided longer-range missiles at the earliest. Watch this video for more details.
