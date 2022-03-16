Russian journalist fined after anti-war live TV protest

A Russian editor who protested Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during prime-time news broadcast on state TV has been fined and released following a court hearing.
Marina Ovsyannikova staged an extraordinary show of dissent on Monday night when she held up an anti-war sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One and shouted slogans condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A judge with Moscow’s Ostankinsky district court on Tuesday ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about $280) after she ran onto the set of Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”
Al Jazeera’s Jillian Wolf reports.
NOTE: She should consider herself lucky that the Russian government didn’t kill her. Death and destruction is the new Russian policy to control people.
Links: