Russian ambassador storms out of UN meeting after being accused of causing a global food crisis
Russia stormed out of a UN Security Council meeting after the EU blamed Moscow for causing a global food crisis by blocking ports and stealing grain in Ukraine.
Charles Michel, the European Council president, said Russia used food supplies as a “stealth missile” against the developing world during a war that has left Ukrainian food exports stuck in port.
He said: “The dramatic consequences of Russia’s war are spilling over across the globe, and this is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions.
“The Kremlin is also targeting grain storages and stealing grain from areas it has occupied while shifting the blame on others.”
Links: