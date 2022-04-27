Russia warns UK

Russia warns the UK of immediate ‘proportional response’ if it continues the direct provocation of Ukraine.
Russia has warned Britain that if it continued to provoke Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, there would be an immediate “proportional response.”
NOTE: Just another bully threat of war. There is only one resolution to Putin, the tyrant, to remove Russia or Putin from political influence or power. NATO needs to step up its game, or Putin will continue destroying the world. Putin is scaring the world leaders into cheap, weak political strategies designed for political posturing and not to protect democracy or Ukraine. The world leaders should be ashamed and step down from their so-called leadership.
Step up, NATO! You need to be on the offense, not the defense.
