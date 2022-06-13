Russia ‘used cluster munitions’ in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, using indiscriminate shelling and widely banned cluster munitions, according to new research by Amnesty International.
Amnesty says it has found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using cluster bombs and “scatterable” munitions – rockets that eject smaller mines that explode later at timed intervals.
Russia has previously denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine and insisted that Russian forces have only struck military targets.
The BBC visited five separate impact sites in residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv and saw evidence of a distinctive, symmetrical spalling effect associated with cluster munitions.
