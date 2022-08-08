Russia, Ukraine trade blame over attacks on nuclear plant

Kyiv is accusing Russia of deliberately targeting nuclear facilities after shells hit a nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. But Moscow denies the attack, saying Ukrainian forces were responsible.
The Zaporizhzhia facility is the largest in Europe. Ukraine says the shelling damaged radiation sensors and hurt a worker. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned any attack on the nuclear site is ‘suicidal.’ He was speaking in the Japanese city of Hiroshima after marking the 77th anniversary of the world’s first nuclear attack. Guterres called for international inspectors to be allowed to inspect the site.
Meanwhile, Russia’s plans to hold referendums in the Ukrainian territories it now occupies have drawn ire from Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been adamant that Ukraine will not cede any of its territories to Russia.
And the first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine has yet to arrive at its destination of Lebanon.
