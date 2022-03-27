Russia targeted military structures in western Lviv

Russia says it targeted military structures in the western city of Lviv
Ukrainian officials have reported that airstrikes hit Lviv in western Ukraine on Saturday after explosions were heard earlier outside the city. Lviv is located just 60 kilometers (roughly 40 miles) from the Polish border. Russia targeted military structures in the western city of Lviv using high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation,” the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Long-range missiles were used to hit a fuel depot used by Ukrainian forces, and cruise missiles targeted a plant being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations, and sights for tanks in Lviv.
In an interview with DW, Andrii Osadchuk, member of the Ukrainian parliament, said that Ukraine needs more and different weapons from the West to be able to recapture the territory occupied by Russia.
The human cost of Russia’s war against Ukraine remains high, with the number of both military and civilian casualties growing by the day. DW’s Amien Essif visited the family of a slain soldier from a small village close to the Polish border.
