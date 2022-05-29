Russia says it won’t use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia’s ambassador to the UK has told the BBC that his country will not use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Andrey Kelin told the BBC’s Clive Myrie that Russia had very strict rules on the use of such weapons, and they would normally only be deployed if the Russian state was in danger.
It comes as Russia appears to be making significant gains on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, where it is advancing on the strategic city of Severodonetsk.
