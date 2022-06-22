Russia – S-500 Can Send Missile to UK – 3 Minutes

Putin’s troops gear up for the S-500 air defense system that can send missiles to the U.K. in 3 minutes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s most advanced air defense system – the S-500, is already being delivered to the Russian armed forces. “Among the priority areas is equipping troops with new weapons systems that will determine the combat efficiency of the army and navy in the coming years and decades,” Putin pointed out while addressing military graduates. The S-500 can reportedly send missiles to the U.K. in just 3 minutes. Russia has claimed that the air defense system can destroy U.S. stealth fighter jets like F-35 or F-22. Find out more about the S-500 in this video.
