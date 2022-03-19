Russia – Putin’s speech at pro-war rally cut-off

Putin’s speech at a pro-war rally in Russia cut-off midway due to technical glitch
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a massive pro-war rally held in Moscow was cut-off midway on Friday. The Kremlin has now blamed a technical glitch for the interrupted transmission of the speech. Hundreds attended the event to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea’s annexation. During Friday’s speech, Russian state television suddenly cut away from Putin hailing what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine and the bravery of its soldiers, to show patriotic songs being played at the event instead.
Watch this video to find out what unfolded at the event.
