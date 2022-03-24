‘Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons On Ukraine’

The war in Ukraine seems to have reached a stalemate.  Neither the Russian forces are able to declare victory, nor the Ukrainian soldiers are able to push the Russians out of Ukraine.  This stalemate is frustrating Putin as Russia warns of using tactical nuclear weapons.  What are these weapons, and what will be the consequence of using one?  All this and much more in this week’s DeCode.

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the content contained within the video as we have not independently verified it for accuracy.

