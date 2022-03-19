Russia – hypersonic missiles in Ukraine as Zelenskyy calls for talks

Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine as Zelenskyy calls for talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful peace and security talks with Russia in a Saturday video address. Zelenskyy said that the talks were “Russia’s only chance to reduce the damage of its own mistakes.”
“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” Zelensky said. “The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. […] Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover.”
Russia’s defense ministry claimed on Saturday it used hypersonic weapons to destroy targets in Ukraine. “The Kynzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Deliatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region,” Interfax quoted Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.
Meanwhile, the port city of Mariupol and other besieged cities are seeing major food shortages. There are reports of people in the city of Mykolaiv raiding shops for food. Many grocery stores and warehouses are now empty, and the World Food Programme is warning that food and water supply chains are collapsing, due to a lack of security. UN aid convoys have been unable to reach besieged cities.
