Russia ‘Destroys’ NATO Arms, US Pledges $1 Billion Military Aid To Ukraine, Xi-Putin Vow Cooperation.
Russian forces now reportedly control most of Severodonetsk after weeks of intense battle. Luhansk governor says, “it is getting harder, but our military is holding back the enemy from 3 directions at once.” Russia says its Kalibr cruise missile destroyed a warehouse of weapons provided by NATO nations in the Lviv region.
Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has expressed doubts if Ukraine will exist in two years. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has announced that Zelensky will be invited to address the alliance’s summit in Madrid on June 28-29. French President Macron has predicted that Ukraine and Europe “will have to negotiate” with Russia at some point.
